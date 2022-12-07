Skip to timeline

FTX-hosted NFTs break after website is redirected to a restructuring page

A Coachella NFT on the Magic Eden platform titled "Reflection '15 #47". The image for the NFT is a large grey square, because the image can't be loaded.Broken FTX NFT shown on an external NFT platform (attribution)
After FTX declared bankruptcy, the entire FTX.us domain was redirected to a page providing information on the bankruptcy proceedings.

However, NFTs that had been minted on the FTX platform relied on metadata from an API at that domain, meaning that the NFTs are now pointing to broken links. Owners of these NFTs can still see that the NFT exists, but images no longer work—even when viewing the NFTs in their own wallets, or when listing them for sale on other platforms.

Other projects that rely on the FTX NFT platform's API, such as the Coachella NFT project, also broke: the Coachella NFT platform shows 0 NFTs in existence. Those NFTs are still show up where they are listed on external NFT platforms, although the images and metadata are broken.

